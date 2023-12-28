Raj and DK’s ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ renewed for Season 2

December 28, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

Raj and DK’s 90s-evoking crime comedy series Guns and Gulaabs is returning for a second season.

The first season, released on Netflix in August, followed bumbling miscreants and wannabe criminals in a fictional opium town in the 1990s. It starred Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah along with T. J. Bhanu, Pojja Gor, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others. The series made it to Netflix’s Top 10 Global Non-English TV list upon release.

Speaking about Guns & Gulaabs Season 2, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said in a statement, “We’ve always believed that this wicked genre mash, Guns & Gulaabs held tremendous potential to entertain, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partners to bring it to life. We are humbled by the love that season 1 has received and are excited about season 2. While we’ll keep the details under wraps for now, we will work hard on an adventure that’ll be wilder and more delicious than the first one.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said, “Guns & Gulaabs is such a break from everything the OTT space is known for and that’s exactly why we are so excited to bring another season of this rib-tickling genre bender! What started off with Guns & Gulaabs has now evolved into a deep partnership with Raj & DK. We are excited to bring their most distinct and unique ideas to our members in India and globally as well!”