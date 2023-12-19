GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix orders fresh ‘One Piece’ anime after live-action hit

The new series will be independent of the existing Japanese anime but cover the same story from Eiichiro Oda’s manga classic

December 19, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from 'One Piece' live-action series

A still from ‘One Piece’ live-action series

Following the success of its live-action One Piece, Netflix has ordered a fresh anime adaptation of the classic Eiichiro Oda manga.

One Piece was adapted into a long-running anime series in the late 90s onwards by Japan’s Toei Animation. Now, Netflix has teamed with Oda, Toei Animation, manga publisher Shueisha and Fuji Television Network for a new remake of One Piece, Variety reported.

The new series will be independent of the existing Japanese anime but cover the same story. It is currently under production at WIT Studio.

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a wildly popular manga and subsequent media franchise. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy made of rubber who sets sail to recover a mythical pirate treasure known as the ‘One Piece’. To fulfill his dream, Luffy assembles his own ragtag crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates.

The live-action version of One Piece stars Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy as Luffy. It has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

