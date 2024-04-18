Quentin Tarantino abandons ‘The Movie Critic’ as his final film

April 18, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Quentin Tarantino has made a bombshell announcement regarding his final project, revealing that The Movie Critic will no longer serve as his last film. Initially set to feature Brad Pitt in a leading role, the project has been abandoned by the director, citing a change of heart in his creative direction, according to Deadline.

Tarantino’s decision to drop The Movie Critic comes after a period of script rewriting, which caused delays in production. This echoes a similar incident in the past when the Pulp Fiction director shelved 2015’s The Hateful Eight due to a script leak.

Despite the setback, The Movie Critic had gained momentum, particularly following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the involvement of Brad Pitt. Tarantino hinted at the film’s premise during a Cannes screening, mentioning its inspiration from a real-life figure who wrote movie reviews for an unconventional publication.

Originally slated to feature Brad Pitt in a leading role, marking their third collaboration following Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood(2019), The Movie Critic was looking to be a star-studded affair, with rumors swirling about the potential involvement of past Tarantino favorites. Sony, having previously partnered with the director on many projects, was gearing up to bring the film to life.

While details regarding Tarantino’s next and final film remain scarce, sources close to the director indicate that he is reassessing his options and going back to the drawing board to determine his cinematic swan song.