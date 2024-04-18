GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Quentin Tarantino abandons ‘The Movie Critic’ as his final film

‘The Movie Critic’ had gained momentum following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the involvement of Brad Pitt in the lead role

April 18, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Quentin Tarantino has made a bombshell announcement regarding his final project, revealing that The Movie Critic will no longer serve as his last film. Initially set to feature Brad Pitt in a leading role, the project has been abandoned by the director, citing a change of heart in his creative direction, according to Deadline.

Quentin Tarantino not working on 'Kill Bill 3'

Tarantino’s decision to drop The Movie Critic comes after a period of script rewriting, which caused delays in production. This echoes a similar incident in the past when the Pulp Fiction director shelved 2015’s The Hateful Eight due to a script leak.

Despite the setback, The Movie Critic had gained momentum, particularly following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the involvement of Brad Pitt. Tarantino hinted at the film’s premise during a Cannes screening, mentioning its inspiration from a real-life figure who wrote movie reviews for an unconventional publication.

‘Babylon’ movie review: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie set ablaze this frenetic, frantic tribute to Hollywood

Originally slated to feature Brad Pitt in a leading role, marking their third collaboration following Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood(2019), The Movie Critic was looking to be a star-studded affair, with rumors swirling about the potential involvement of past Tarantino favorites. Sony, having previously partnered with the director on many projects, was gearing up to bring the film to life.

While details regarding Tarantino’s next and final film remain scarce, sources close to the director indicate that he is reassessing his options and going back to the drawing board to determine his cinematic swan song.

Daily Quiz | On Quentin Tarantino’s work

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.