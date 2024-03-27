Daily Quiz | On Quentin Tarantino’s work

1 / 7 | One of his films paid homage to the sub-genre of blaxploitation films, making it the only feature-length film directed by Tarantino that was based on another work. Name the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jackie Brown SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | One scene in the cult classic Pulp Fiction has prompted discussion of the film’s highly intertextual style, regarding the dance sequence of John Travolta. However, Tarantino credits the scene to which famous filmmaker? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jean-Luc Godard SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | This film in the spaghetti western sub-genre won Tarantino his second Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The story follows a slave who trains under a German bounty hunter with the ultimate goal of reuniting with his wife. Name the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Django Unchained SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What is the name of the 1987 amateur comedy film directed, edited, co-written, co-produced by and starring Tarantino? Some of the film’s dialogues were used in another film. Name both films. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : My Best Friend’s Birthday, True Romance SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | In June 2020, Tarantino became an officially recognised critic on which website, where his reviews are part of the rating? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rotten Tomatoes SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | In 2022, Tarantino stated that this film is “the greatest movie of all time. Maybe not the best film, but the best movie ever made”. Which is it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Steven Spielberg’s Jaws SHOW ANSWER