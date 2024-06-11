‘Pushtaini’: Hrithik Roshan to present acting coach Vinod Rawat’s directorial debut; trailer out

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is presenting his acting coach Vinod Rawat’s feature directorial debut Pushtaini, which is scheduled for a release on June 21.

Hrithik announced the news on his Instagram handle while sharing the trailer of the film. Vinod has collaborated with Hrithik since the latter’s acclaimed 2017 film Kaabil and worked with him on Super 30, Vikram Vedha, War, and this year’s Fighter.

Featuring a cameo by actor Rajkummar Rao, Pushtaini marks Vinod’s feature debut as an actor, director, writer, and producer. The film had its South Asia premiere at the 2023 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The trailer shows Vinod play Bhuppi, a struggling actor who in a bid to secure a last chance, returns to his hometown, only to realise that his father had died a year ago. The film then traces Bhuppi’s journey as he attempts to understand his father, the human condition and the world around him.

“Vinod Rawat’s Pushtaini left me completely awestruck,” Hrithik said in a statement, as he recalled the first time he saw the film last year. “Vinod was not only exceptional as an actor, playing Bhuppi with all his heart, but also displayed an incredible command over the craft as a director. I was bowled over by how he wore all the hats and delivered a film full of moments that stayed with me long after the screen faded to black. I am proud of the leap Vinod has taken and excited to present his debut to a wider audience. This is for the team. This is for all who dream, for the ones who overcome their fears and strive to deliver with honesty,” Hrithik added.

Vinod gained recognition with the inaugural season of Sushmita Sen’s series Aarya, which he co-directed with filmmaker Ram Madhvani. An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the filmmaker described Pushtaini as a “deeply personal” film and expressed gratitude to Hrithik for presenting the drama.

“All a debut filmmaker needs is a leap of faith and a gentle whisper of your close friends. To then have the support of Hrithik, who I have known and admired immensely over the years, is a big moment for me. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him and now to reteam but in a different capacity, is exciting. After a hugely successful premiere at MAMI, I am thrilled that Pushtaini will finally be out for the world to see. I’m also thankful to Rajkumar Rao, who believed in my creative vision and hence also agreed to support Pushtaini with an extremely special cameo. It is a deeply personal film, shot in my ancestral village in Uttarakhand, which explores several sensitive themes like a father-son relationship, the challenges of migration, and an aspiring actor’s navigation through the complexities of his journey,” Vinod added.

Pushtaini also features non-professional actors, including Vinod’s own family members. The film is co-written by Rita Heer, who also plays a prominent character in the film.

Pushtaini is produced by Lotus Dust Pictures and VinRaw Films. Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution will release the film in theatres on June 21.