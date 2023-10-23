HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PS Vinothraj’s ‘Koozhangal’ to premiere on Sony LIV on October 27

Presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, the film was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2022

October 23, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Streaming announcement posters of ‘Koozhangal’

Streaming announcement posters of ‘Koozhangal’ | Photo Credit: Sony LIV

After almost two years since it bagged all the laurels in the festival circuit, the much-acclaimed indie drama Koozhangal(Pebbles), directed by PS Vinothraj will make its digital debut on Sony LIV on October 27.

ALSO READ
PS Vinothraj on ‘Koozhangal’ and the growing space for parallel cinema in Tamil

Presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, the film was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2022. Notably, it also won the prestigious Tiger Award, the top honour at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021.

The poignant film, featuring Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in the lead roles, follows the journey of an alcoholic father Ganapathy and his son Velu who are on their way to bring back their wife-mother, who has left the home.

Also Read: The Hindu’s review of Koozhangal

“When an alcoholic father drags his innocent son out of school on a quest to bring back his estranged wife, they face a chaotic village and scorching sun, forcing them to confront their inner spirits. But as they walk the path of self-discovery, will they find the courage to heal their broken family and overcome the odds?” reads the plot description from the makers.

Meanwhile, Vinothraj is currently making his next film, Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions banner, the film is currently in its post-production stage.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / World cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.