It’s a wrap for Soori-Anna Ben’s ‘Kottukkaali’

Directed by PS Vinothraj, the film is produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan

May 22, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photos from the sets of ‘Kottukkaali’

Photos from the sets of ‘Kottukkaali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director PS Vinothraj, whose yet-to-be-released Koozhangal was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, is working on a film titled Kottukkaali. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan and starring Soori and Anna Ben in the lead, the film’s production is now wrapped up.

ALSO READ
PS Vinothraj on ‘Koozhangal’ and the growing space for parallel cinema in Tamil

Kottukkaali marks the second film as the lead for Soori who was recently seen as the ‘kathayin naayagan’ in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1. The new film will also mark Malayalam actor Anna Ben’s Tamil debut.

ALSO READ: Soori on ‘Viduthalai’, the story behind its making, and his takeaway from a 25-year journey

Kottukkaali, which is currently in the post-production stage, is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with The Little Wave Productions.

Meanwhile, Soori is awaiting the sequel of Viduthalai. On the other hand, Anna will soon be seen in Ennittu Avasanam and Anchu Centum Celeenayum.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

