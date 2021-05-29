Priyadarshi headlines Telugu crime series ‘In the Name of God (ING)’

The series starring Priyadarshi, Nandini Rai and Posani Krishna Murali is produced by filmmaker Suresh Krissna

Veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna, best known for directing Rajinikanth’s Tamil films such as Annamalai and Baasha and the Chiranjeevi-starrer Master (1997; Telugu), is turning producer with the Telugu crime web series In the Name of God (ING), which will soon stream on Aha. The teaser of ING starring Priyadarshi, Nandini Rai and Posani Krishna Murali in key roles, was unveiled on Friday evening.

A statement from the streaming platform discloses that ING has director Ranga Yali as the showrunner for the seven-episode series, written and directed by Vidyasaagar Muthukumar. ING has on board cinematographer Varun DK and has been extensively filmed in Rajahmundry, Maredumilli and Hyderabad.

Last year, Priyadarshi was seen in the sports web series Loser, backed by Zee5, and was also part of the much-appreciated Telugu films Mail and Jathi Ratnalu.