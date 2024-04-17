GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Pritam to score music for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

‘Sikandar’ marks the sixth collaboration between Pritam and Salman after ‘Ready’ (2011), ‘Bodyguard’ (2011) ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015), ‘Tubelight’ (2016) and ‘Tiger 3’ (2023)

April 17, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pritam with Salman Khan

Pritam with Salman Khan | Photo Credit: @ipritamofficial/Instagram

The makers of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandarhave announced that music composer and singer Pritam will score the music for the film. This is the fifth collaboration between Pritam and Salman after Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Tubelight (2016), and Tiger 3 (2023).

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the banner bankrolling the film, announced the news on its social media handles

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. Murugadoss had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to release next year during Eid.

Meanwhile, Salman, most recently seen in Tiger 3, was in the news earlier this week after two unidentified gunmen fired four rounds outside his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother claimed responsibility for the incident, after which, on Monday, the two assailants were arrested and remanded by a court.

The assailants — Vicky Sahibsaab Gupta (24) and Sagar Srijogendra Pal (21) — hail from Bihar’s East Champaran District and belong to Lawrence Bisnoi’s gang.

Salman Khan greeted fans on Eid, days before gunmen fired outside his Mumbai residence

The crime branch on Tuesday sought 14-day custody of the two men on the ground that their custodial interrogation was required to ascertain conspiracy details and to identify the mastermind behind the firing incident. The court granted the police custody of the two accused for nine days (till April 25).

On Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Salman and his father Salim Khan at their residence and assured them of additional protection.

