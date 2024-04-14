GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shots fired outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence just days after Ranbir-Alia’s Eid visit

Preliminary investigations suggest five rounds were fired around 5 am while the motive behind the shooting remains unclear

April 14, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Eid

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Eid

Two unidentified individuals fired gunshots outside the residence of Bollywood star Salman Khan in Mumbai’s Bandra area early this morning. This development comes in the wake of recent Eid celebrations at Khan’s residence, which saw the presence of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, with photos of the celebrity couple at Khan’s house featuring heavily across social media.

However, the cfestivities seem to have been marred by a separate incident earliers on, where fans congregated outside Khan’s home. The situation escalated as the crowd grew unruly, prompting law enforcement to resort to laathi-charges to maintain order, with some fans reportedly sustaining minor injuries amidst the chaos.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the unveiling of Khan’s next film, Sikandar, the delays to the customary Eid balcony appearances by Khan and his peers added to the growing impatience among fans.

Salman Khan’ next film is titled ‘Sikander’, to release on Eid, 2025

Khan’s upcoming Sikandar, slated for release on Eid 2025 is directed by Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. In a message posted on his official social media handles, Khan said, “Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan this Eid, and meet Sikandar next Eid).

The assailants, riding motorcycles, discharged four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments where Khan resides. Preliminary investigations suggest five rounds were fired around 5 am while the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

