Prime Video’s ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ to return for second season

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of the spy series Mr and Mrs Smith, a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Sources told Variety that season one stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are not expected to return to star in Season 2.

Glover will continue to be credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said they are excited to announce that the second season of the "groundbreaking spy series" is in the works for global Prime Video customers.

"The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures," Salke said.

According to the official series description, the first season of Mr & Mrs Smith follows two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone house in Manhattan, New York.

"The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?" it reads.

The series, produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios, received critical acclaim upon its premiere on Prime Video in February.