‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer: Sauron’s darkness threatens Middle Earth once more

Prime Video has unveiled a trailer for the highly anticipated Season Two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, offering Tolkien-heads a fresh look into the continuation of the epic prequel saga.

The trailer for Season Two focuses on the ominous return of Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, but this time, as an elf with long blonde hair. Sauron’s presence begins to loom over Middle-earth’s Second Age, hinting at his “ancient evil”. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and other Elves, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), are shown preparing for battle. A voiceover emphasizes Sauron’s manipulative prowess, raising concerns about his presence among them.

The official synopsis reads,

“Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Set to premiere globally on August 29, 2024, the series will be available in multiple languages across more than 240 countries and territories.