Prime Video’s ‘Love Storiyaan’ to showcase the love stories of six real-life couples

February 06, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The OTT platform Prime Video has announced the premiere date of its upcoming Amazon Original Series, Love Storiyaan, a six-part chronicle of real-life love stories, conceptualized by Somen Mishra.

The series features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities. The stories will be directed by six directors — Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers, Love Storiyaan is inspired by stories featured on India Love Project, a social media community founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

this valentine's, we bring you stories that will make you believe in the magic of love 💙 inspired by real life couples and created by the makers of fairytale romances!#LoveStoriyaanOnPrime, Feb 14#KaranJohar@apoorvamehta18@somenmishra0@IndikarAkshay#ArchanaPhadke… pic.twitter.com/s94OC4K7Gz — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 6, 2024

“Love Storiyaan for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary,” said Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment.

“Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them. These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war,” he added.

“This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences, and I am delighted that through Prime Video, whom we share a long-term association with, this series will be able to reach audiences far and wide, within India and across the world.”

Love Storiyaan is set to premiere this Valentine’s Day, on February 14.