Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television launch Stream for viewers in India

Sony Pictures – Stream will offer Sony Pictures Entertainment's movies and show on Prime Video Channels and its subscribers for an add-on introductory annual subscription of Rs 399

February 19, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

PTI
Prime Video has entered a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch a add-on subscription on the streamer for viewers in India. Sony Pictures – Stream will offer SPE's movies and show on Prime Video Channels and its subscribers for an add-on introductory annual subscription of Rs 399.

“We are delighted to launch Sony Pictures - Stream, a new Prime Video Channel curated specifically for our customers in India.

"The collaboration allows Sony Pictures Entertainment to make their vast and beloved library available in India at a single destination, reaching customers across the length and breadth of the country via Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, head - Prime Video Channels, India.

Sonika Bhasin, Vice President - South Asia, Sony Pictures Television, said with the partnership with Prime Video, Indian audiences can have access to content from SPE’s extensive library of award-winning films and critically acclaimed television series.

"Additionally, in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures, a part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures – Stream spotlights the studio’s history and incredible film legacy by offering customers an incredible array of films from the studio’s beloved vault spanning the decades," Bhasin added.

