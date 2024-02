February 18, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

Ahead of the Prime Video web series ‘Poacher’, Alia Bhatt, the executive producer of the show, talks about collaborating with Emmy Award-winning creator Richie Mehta for the show. The Bollywood actress speaks about her love for the wildlife and why she admired the performance of Nimisha Sajayan in ‘Poacher’. Actors Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya and director Mehta also talk about the series.