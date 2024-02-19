GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asif Kapadia to direct Prime Video doc on Roger Federer

Originally intended as a home movie, the documentary on the last days of Federer’s tennis career has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video

February 19, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Filmmaker Asif Kapadia holds his Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for ‘Amy’ as he arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Filmmaker Asif Kapadia holds his Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for ‘Amy’ as he arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

After well-received documentaries on Ayrton Senna, Amy Winehouse and Diego Maradona, filmmaker Asif Kapadia will chronicle the last days of Roger Federer’s tennis career in a new non-fiction feature. Federer retired from competitive tennis in 2022, having won 20 major Grand Slam singles titles in an illustrious and iconic career.

ALSO READ
Amit Kumar and Asif Kapadia discuss ‘The Last Hour’

Originally intended as a home movie, the doc has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video. It will feature interviews from Federer’s rivals and contemporaries, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Variety reported.

The project is described as an “an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades,” according to a logline quoted by Variety.

ALSO READ
Roger Federer says made himself a promise he will be no stranger to tennis

Kapadia has co-directed the film with Joe Sabia. It is is likely to release in July this year, the Variety report said, coinciding with the Wimbledon Championships.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.