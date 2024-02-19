Asif Kapadia to direct Prime Video doc on Roger Federer

February 19, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

After well-received documentaries on Ayrton Senna, Amy Winehouse and Diego Maradona, filmmaker Asif Kapadia will chronicle the last days of Roger Federer’s tennis career in a new non-fiction feature. Federer retired from competitive tennis in 2022, having won 20 major Grand Slam singles titles in an illustrious and iconic career.

Originally intended as a home movie, the doc has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video. It will feature interviews from Federer’s rivals and contemporaries, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Variety reported.

The project is described as an “an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades,” according to a logline quoted by Variety.

Kapadia has co-directed the film with Joe Sabia. It is is likely to release in July this year, the Variety report said, coinciding with the Wimbledon Championships.