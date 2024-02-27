GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Video orders comedy series ‘Overcompensating’

Benito Skinner, a comedian and content creator known for his viral sketches and characters, will write, star in, and executive produce the show

February 27, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Benito Skinner

Amazon Prime Video has given a series order to Benito Skinner’s upcoming comedy-drama, Overcompensating.

Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

“With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs,” read a note from the makers.

Skinner, a comedian and content creator known for his viral sketches and characters, will write, star, and executive produce with the show with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charli XCX will produce original music for the series.

“I am so honored and excited to be partnering with Prime Video, A24, and Strong Baby to bring you Overcompensating,” said Skinner. “I wrote this pilot four years ago in an attempt to make people laugh, feel a little less alone, and maybe to work through some residual college trauma. Since then, the project has found the perfect partners and we are all so excited for people to see this show we love so much. I also want to thank Charli XCX for not being freaked out when I asked her if she would do the music before even introducing myself. Highly recommend! Mom and Dad… I’m going back to college!”

Overcompensating is co-produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios and set to stream on Prime Video.

