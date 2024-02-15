New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Love Storiyaan’, ‘5 Blind Dates’, ‘Young Sheldon’ S7, and more

February 15, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

NCIS S21 - February 12

The series will pick up from the cliffhangers in the previous season, development in key characters’ relationships and is set to feature an overarching storyline. The series revolves around a highly trained group with colorful personalities who investigate crimes that are connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. The fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, combining elements of the military drama and police procedural genres with comedy.

5 Blind Dates - February 13

The first Australian Amazon Original movie, the romantic comedy movie revolves around a tenacious tea shop owner who is told by a fortune-teller that she will find her soulmate on one of the next five dates she goes on.

Love Storiyaan S1 - February 14

The new series features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities. The stories have been captured through the lens of six directors – Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

This is me… Now: A Love Story- February 16

Coinciding with the release of her album of the same name, this narrative-driven odyssey tells the story of Jennifer Lopez’s journey to love through her own eyes. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. It features star-studded cameos including Ben Affleck, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough, and more.

Young Sheldon S7 - February 16

The series, set from 1989 into the early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. For Sheldon Cooper it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Heading into the show’s seventh and final series, the once nine-year-old genius is now a 14-year-old teenager still putting the world to rights. While lots of things are different – Georgie’s relationship with Mandy, Mary and George’s marriage – other things remain as they always were, including Sheldon’s inherent personality.

The Grand Tour S5 - February 16

The British motoring television series created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May and Andy Wilman was conceived in the wake of the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, May and Wilman from the BBC series Top Gear and was originally contracted with 36 episodes over three years.