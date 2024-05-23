‘Presumed Innocent’ trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal is a prosecutor accused of murdering his mistress in this gripping drama

The trailer of Presumed Innocent, an upcoming eight-part limited series starring Jake Gyllenhaal, was released by Apple TV+ today. Hailing from multi-Emmy Award-winners David E Kelley and JJ Abrams, the series premieres on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12 followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

In the trailer, we see Gyllenhaal play chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, a married man with three children, who is accused of murdering his colleague, Carolyn, with whom he had been having a secret affair. Rusty almost breaks himself repeating that he didn’t kill Carolyn, and though he admits that he has been obsessed with Carolyn — even stalking her — the evidences that point him as the murderer pile up.

“The gripping series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together,” reads the plot description from Apple TV+.

Presumed Innocent is based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. The all-star cast of the series includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers.

Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and has directed the first two episodes and episode eight, while Greg Yaitanes executive produces and directs episodes three through seven.