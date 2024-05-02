GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Presumed Innocent’ teaser: Jake Gyllenhaal leads Apple TV’s crime-thriller series

The eight-part limited series will be produced by J.J. Abrams and David E. Kelley

May 02, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jake Gyllenhaal in Apple TV’s ‘Presumed Innocent’

Apple TV has released a preview of its upcoming series Presumed Innocent, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal in a lead role. The eight-part limited series, produced by David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, is set to premiere globally on June 12th.

Based on Scott Turow’s bestselling novel, the series follows the upheaval within the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, played by Gyllenhaal, becomes the primary suspect in a murder case. Alongside Gyllenhaal, the cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and O-T Fagbenle.

The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Presumed Innocent will make its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12 followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

