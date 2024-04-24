GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preity Zinta starts shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’

The period drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Sunny Deol, and is produced by Aamir Khan

April 24, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

PTI
Breity Zinta.

Breity Zinta. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Actor Preity Zinta has started shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial venture Lahore 1947. Also starring Sunny Deol, the details of the plot of the period drama have been kept under wraps.

Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947'

Produced by Aamir Khan, Lahore 1947 will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Preity Zinta, whose last Hindi film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit also co-starring Deol, shared an update about the movie in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting," she captioned a series of pictures from the film set. Zinta and Deol have also collaborated on films including Farz (2001) and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Sunny Deol was last seen in the superhit Gadar 2, also starring Ameesha Patel and directed by Anil Sharma.

