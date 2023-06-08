HamberMenu
Praveen Sattaru’s ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ starring Varun Tej eyes August release

Actor Varun Tej and director Praveen Sattaru’s Telugu action thriller ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ announces its release date

June 08, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varun Tej in a still from ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ directed by Varun Tej

Varun Tej in a still from ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ directed by Varun Tej | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gandheevadhari Arjuna, which loosely translates to Arjuna with a bow, written and directed by Praveen Sattaru and starring Varun Tej, is billed as an action thriller. The makers of the Telugu film have announced its release date as August 25. Action sequences are poised to be a highlight of this movie that has been filmed in multiple international locations. 

Said to be the most expensive film in Varun Tej’s career, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu. The film will have music by Mickey J Meyer and the technical crew includes cinematographer Mukesh and art director Avinash Kolla. The film has Sakshi Vaidya on board as the female lead.

Post-production is underway and the makers are likely to unveil further details of the cast and crew soon. 

