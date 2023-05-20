HamberMenu
Prashanth Neel-Junior NTR film to go on floors from March 2024

Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are bankrolling this film which will mark the actor

May 20, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR

Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Prashanth Neel will be teaming up with Junior NTR for a new project. It’s now known that the film, tentatively titled NTR 31, will go on floors from March 2024.

ALSO READ
Danced to ‘Naatu Naatu’? Here’s how this Oscar-winning song was filmed

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the project, shared the news via social media on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are bankrolling this film which will mark the RRR actor’s first collaboration with the KGF filmmaker. More details regarding the cast and crew are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Prashanth’s next release would be the Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao, the film is scheduled to release on September 28. On the other hand, junior NTR will next star in Koratala Siva’s Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

