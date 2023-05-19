HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Devara’ is the title of Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva; first-look poster out

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj, Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ is slated to release in theatres on April 5, 2024

May 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’

First look of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ | Photo Credit: @tarak9999/Twitter

Jr NTR’s much-awaited film with director Koratala Siva has been titled Devara. The title was announced along with a first-look poster today, on the occasion of the RRR star’s 40th birthday tomorrow.

ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej film, directed by Samuthirakani, titled ‘Bro’; Motion poster and first look out

In tune with the previously released posters, the first look features a dagger-wielding Jr NTR standing on top of a rock on the sea; according to reports, the film is based on a story set on the coastal lands of India.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj, Devara marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Siva after Janatha Garage.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu while editing and production design will be done by Sreekar Prasad and Sabu Cyril respectively.

ALSO READ
‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ movie review: All that drama over coffee

Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts. The film is slated to hit screens on April 5, 2024.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.