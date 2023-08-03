HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post-mortem report confirms art director Nitin Desai died due to hanging

Desai was found dead on the premises of his N.D. Studios at Karjat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday morning

August 03, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bollywood art director Nitin Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on August 2, 2023. File

Bollywood art director Nitin Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on August 2, 2023. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The post-mortem report of the body of acclaimed art director Nitin Desai has confirmed that he died due to hanging, an official said on Thursday (August 3).

Desai was found dead on the premises of his N.D. Studios at Karjat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday morning.

A post-mortem was conducted on his body by a team of four doctors at the State-run J.J. hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night, he said.

As per the post-mortem report, the death was due to hanging, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad superintendent of police.

The body has been kept at the J.J. hospital and it will be handed over to Desai’s family on Friday (August 4), he said.

Desai’s last rites will be performed at N.D. studios on Friday, he said.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.