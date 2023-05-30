‘Por Thozhil’ trailer out, Sarath Kumar and Ashok Selvan go serial-killer hunting

May 30, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

We had previously reported that Ashok Selvan is teaming up with Sarath Kumar for a film titled Por Thozhil. The film’s trailer has been released by AR Rahman.

Also starring Nikhila Vimal, Por Thozhil features the two male leads as cops who have to team up to stop a serial killer. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mukesh R. Mehta, C.V. Sarathi, Poonam Mehra and Sandeep Mehra.

Vignesh has written the film along with Alferd Prakash. Jakes Bejoy is handling the music for the film which is slated to release on June 9.

Here’s the trailer...