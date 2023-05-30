HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Por Thozhil’ trailer out, Sarath Kumar and Ashok Selvan go serial-killer hunting

Jakes Bejoy is handling the music for the film which is slated to release on June 9

May 30, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Por Thozhil’

Poster of ‘Por Thozhil’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Ashok Selvan is teaming up with Sarath Kumar for a film titled Por Thozhil. The film’s trailer has been released by AR Rahman.

ALSO READ
Pa Ranjith’s next production, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, titled ‘Blue Star’

Also starring Nikhila Vimal, Por Thozhil features the two male leads as cops who have to team up to stop a serial killer. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mukesh R. Mehta, C.V. Sarathi, Poonam Mehra and Sandeep Mehra.

Vignesh has written the film along with Alferd Prakash. Jakes Bejoy is handling the music for the film which is slated to release on June 9.

Here’s the trailer...

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.