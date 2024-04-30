GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

It is suspected that the 27-year-old actress might have committed suicide as she had reportedly posted a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status hours before her death

April 30, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

PTI
Amrita Pandey

Amrita Pandey | Photo Credit: Facebook/Amrita Pandey

Bhojpuri actress Annapurna, popularly known as Amrita Pandey, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The actress was found dead at Divyadharma Apartment in Adampur Ship Ghat here on April 27.

It is suspected that the 27-year-old actress might have committed suicide as hours before her death, she had reportedly posted a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. However, cops have not recovered any suicide note.

As per reports, her WhatsApp status read "Do naav mein sawar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya" (His/her life was sailing on two boats, the path was made easier by sinking the boat)".

The actress, who resided in Mumbai, had travelled to Bhagalpur to attend a family function.

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during her show in Saran

On the condition of anonymity, a local police officer told media persons that according to her family members, Amrita's sister went to her room at 3.30 pm on April 27. She found her hanging. They took her to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead. She is survived by her husband, Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Anand Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhagalpur said, "The police have already ordered an inquiry into Amrita's death. We have collected all available scientific evidence from the spot and they have been sent for forensic examination. The case is being investigated in a very scientific manner under the supervision of a senior police officer of the district. We are also recording statements of the family members of the victim. The exact cause of death can only be known after completion of the inquiry".

Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak ends life

Amrita worked in several Bhojpuri movies. She worked with Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav in Deewanapan. She also acted in a number of Hindi films and shows.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here)

Indian cinema / Bihar

