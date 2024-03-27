GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise is getting a 'reboot'

The ‘Pirates’ franchise famously starred Johnny Depp, as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries

March 27, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’

A still from ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is getting a reboot. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each of the five Pirates movies that starred Johnny Depp as his iconic pirate character Captain Jack Sparrow, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com said the next instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean will be a reboot instead of being a straight sequel, People reported.

‘The Bluff’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play a pirate in next Hollywood film

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know," Bruckheimer said when asked when audiences can expect a new Pirates movie or another Top Gun movie; he also produces the Tom Cruise action films. "You don't know how they come together. You just don't know."

"With Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you," the producer added, referencing Cruise, 61.

"But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors," he added. The Pirates franchise famously starred Depp, 60, as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries, beginning with 2003's smash hit The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Terry Gilliam wants Johnny Depp to play Satan in his new movie

With this update of Pirates of the Caribbean returning, fans wonder if Johnny Depp will return to the franchise as his relationship with Disney soured after his involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Each of the five Pirates films reportedly grossed more than USD 650 million worldwide, with 2006's Dead Man's Chest and 2011's On Stranger Tides both topping the USD 1 billion mark.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.