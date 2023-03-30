HamberMenu
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on this day 

The studio’s live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic is directed by David Lowery

March 30, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

A still from ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ | Photo Credit: @DisneyMovieTrailers/YouTube

Disney’s upcoming film Peter Pan & Wendy has gotten a premiere date. The studio’s live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon), will begin streaming on April 28, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

ALSO READ
Jude Law to play Captain Hook in Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

The film stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. Peter Pan and Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery and Toby Halbrooks. The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba, Thomas M. Hammel, and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

