New on Disney+ Hotstar in March: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, ‘Prom Pact’, ‘True Lies’ Season 1, and more

March 06, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

STAR WARS TITLES

The Mandalorian (March 1) (Season 3)

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy. The Mandalorian features Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Omid Abadhi, Peli Motto, Amy Sedaris, Christopher Lloyd, and Tim Meadows.

Here’s our review of the first two episodes of the season: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Review

OSCARS

95th Oscars (March 13)

The 95th Academy Awards will live-stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India on Monday, March 13 at 5:30 AM. Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to host the awards show.

Music superstar Rihanna is scheduled to perform the Oscar-nominated song ‘Lift Me Up’ from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Oscar-winning multihyphenate David Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu, and music trio Son Lux will perform the Oscar-nominated song ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Actress and singer Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform the Oscar-nominated song ‘Applause’ from Tell It like a Woman. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing the Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR.

INDIAN TITLES

Gulmohar (March 3)

With just four days left to vacate the 34-year-old house, the Batras explore the meaning of family and home. Is it the house that keeps a family together, or is it the people? The film stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Simran

Here’s our review of the film: ‘Gulmohar’ movie review

MARVEL TITLES

MPower (March 8) (Season 1)

MPower salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.

DISNEY TITLES

Chang Can Dunk (March 10)

Chang Can Dunk follows Chang, a 16-year-old Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8” Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family. The film stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, Chase Liefeld, and Mardy Ma

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (March 15) (Season 2)

Get personal with Robin Roberts in this Emmy Award-winning series as she returns for another season of intimate conversations with multiple generations of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. Each episode is a profound and insightful discussion that bears witness to incredible journeys of self-actualization. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these trailblazers learned grace, found fulfilment, conquered certainty and embraced the community. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman (March 17)

U2’s Bono and the Edge invite Dave Letterman to their home town of Dublin for a live performance of their greatest songs stripped back and reimagined. The docu-special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and outlines the inspiration behind their greatest hits. During the lockdown in 2020, Bono and the Edge spent time revisiting their iconic songs and re-recorded many of them. Now, Bono has invited Dave to visit Dublin (his first time in the city) for a special show at the old Ambassador Cinema on O’Connell Street. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is a concert movie, a travel adventure, and the story of one of the most remarkable friendships and creative relationships in the history of rock and roll.

Prom Pact (March 31)

It’s the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben are surrounded by over-the-top ‘80s-themed “promposals.” However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out her acceptance has been deferred, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself off the waitlist, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular basketball all-star Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. (March 31) (Season 2)

When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said goodbye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

OTHER TITLES

True Lies (March 2) (Season 1)

Inspired by James Cameron’s hit action-comedy film of the same name, True Lies follows Harry Tasker, a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen, a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure — all while keeping their adventures a secret from their children.

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (March 11) (Season 1) (Korean)

With a perfect husband and a lovely daughter, Hong Taera lives a life envied by all. However, her lost memories resurface and she gets trapped in a fate like that of Pandora in Greek mythology. Instead of an elegant evening dress and a bouquet of fragrant flowers, she needs to wear a blood-stained leather jacket and hold a 28-calibre revolver. Taera sets out to take revenge and protect her beloved family.

UnPrisoned (March 12) (Season 1)

UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son, Finn.

Up Here (March 26) (Season 1)

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love and encounter a treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads. It leads them to discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves.