Pete Davidson axes on his semi-autobiographical series ‘Bupkis’

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has announced that he will not be moving forward with ‘Bupkis’, the semi-autobiographical series on his life, despite the show’s renewal for a second season

March 22, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

PTI
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson | Photo Credit: petedavidson.93/Instagram

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has announced that he will not be moving forward with Bupkis, the semi-autobiographical series on his life, despite the show's renewal for a second season. The 30-year-old actor made the sudden announcement on Thursday evening in a statement to various American media outlets, including Variety.

‘Dumb Money’ movie review: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson shine in laugh-riot on the GameStop short squeeze

The show, which he co-wrote and also starred in, had premiered on American streamer Peacock in May last year. “I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family.”

“After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way/ Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished,” Davidson said.

The Saturday Night Live! alum, however, didn't give the reason behind his decision to call it quits on the show. "I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful," Davidson concluded his statement.

Created by Davidson, Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, Bupkis has been described as a “highly fictionalised” portrayal of Davidson's life in the same way Curb Your Enthusiasm has been for Larry David.

The series follows Davidson after he returns to Staten Island to live with his mom (Edie Falco). Shortly after the move, Pete learns that his grandfather (Joe Pesci) is dying, a family tragedy that sends him spiralling. The series also starred Bobby Cannavale, Brad Garrett, Shane Gillis, Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart and John Mulaney.

