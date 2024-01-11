GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paul Thomas Anderson to direct Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall in his next

The yet-untitled movie will go into production later this year in California, United States

January 11, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Governors Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Governors Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall are all set to star in filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s next with Warner Bros.

Written by Anderson, the yet-untitled movie will go into production later this year in California, United States, according to Deadline.

Details regarding the plot are currently kept under wraps, but Deadline’s report states that the film will have a contemporary setting and might become the most commercial of projects from Anderson.

Apart from these three actors, the film will also have an ensemble cast, which the makers are yet to finalise. Anderson will also produce the film along with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

Notably, Warner Bros Picture Group co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were instrumental in making Anderson’s previous film, Licorice Pizza, when they ran MGM. The film got multiple Academy Awards nominations, including Best Director nod for Anderson.

