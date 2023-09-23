HamberMenu
Paramount sets release dates for ‘Smile 2’, ‘Mean Girls’ musical

The studio has announced a slate reshuffle, including a theatrical release for the previously streaming-bound ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’

September 23, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Smile 2’, ‘Mean Girls’ musical on Paramount Pictures’ 2024 release slate

Smile 2, a sequel to last year’s horror hit Smile from Paramount, will hit theatres on October 18, 2024 during Halloween, the studio has announced.

Additionally, Mean Girls: The Musical, an adaptation of the Broadway show based on the famous 2004 teen comedy, will release in theatres on January 12, 2024. The film was earlier slated for a streaming release on Paramount+. It stars Angourie Rice Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Tina Fey. Fey (also screenwriter) and Tim Meadows are reprising their characters from the 2004 film.

Among other announcements, Paramount has shifted the release of Bob Marley: One Love, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary Jamaican singer, to February 14. Its previous release date was January 12.

Furthermore, The Tiger’s Apprentice, an animated adaptation of Laurence Yep’s fantasy novel, has been moved to a streaming premiere on Paramount+ in 2024.

It was previously slated to arrive in theatres on January 19 next year.

The slate reshuffle is reminiscent of Paramount moving the first Smile film from streaming to theatrical in 2022. The move had paid off immensely for the studio, with Parker Finn’s directorial debut based on his own short film grossing over 200 million USD worldwide against a 17 million USD budget.

