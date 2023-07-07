‘Bob Marley: One Love’ trailer: Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the Reggae legend in this powerful biopic

July 07, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The trailer of Bob Marley: One Love, the upcoming biographical movie starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the titular reggae pop music icon was unveiled by the makers today. Written by Terence Winter, Zach Baylin, and Frank E. Flowers, the musical biopic is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green of King Richard fame.

The three-minute trailer shows how Marley ascended to the top as a global superstar and traces the life of the artist who preached love, equality, and above all, peace, through his art. We see glimpses of his performances on stage, moments at his home with his wife Rita (Lashana Lynch), but we also see the dark spaces the story traverses to, like his assassination attempt. “My life is not important for me. My life is for people,” he says. As ‘Exodus’ plays in the background, we get a montage of the story of of a revolutionary who preached, “One love. One heart. One destiny.”

“One man. One message. One revolution. One legend,” is written as the tagline of the trailer.

The film also stars Michael Gandolfini, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall.

The Marley family — Rita Marley, Ziggy Marley, and Marley’s mother Cedella Marley — has produced the film along with Dede Gardner, Robert Teitel, and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B. Bob Marley: One Love releases in theatres on January 12, 2024.