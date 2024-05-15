GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Panchayat’ Season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta’s series returns to take you on a roller coaster ride of laughter

The Prime Video series is set to premiere on May 28 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

Published - May 15, 2024 03:59 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Panchayat 3’

A still from ‘Panchayat 3’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

The much-anticipated Panchayat Season 3 has been creating buzz ever since its announcement, and to add to the excitement, Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming season.

The trailer sees its much-loved returning star cast Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa get embroiled in matters of the heart and politics, and much more.

The clip begins with a new ‘sachiv’ (secretary) introducing himself to the village head, played by Raghubir Yadav. The trailer reveals Jitendra Kumar as the ‘sachiv’ transfer has been postponed, and he will continue to serve the people of Phulera. Kumar’s character tries to stay away from the local politics of Phulera village. However, the villagers prepare for the election of the ‘pradhan’.

Small town swag: Why shows like 'Panchayat', 'Gullak' and 'Hasmukh' are striking a connect with audiences today

“Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar), pulled back into his role as the panchayat secretary, must navigate the quirky dynamics of village life while balancing his aspirations for higher studies and better career opportunities. Amidst the storm of village drama, Abhishek finds solace in his growing affection for Rinki. Will Abhishek mend the rift between rival groups? Can he stay neutral amidst Phulera’s murky politics? Will he break free to chase his dreams?,” reads the logline from Prime Video.

Panacea in a panchayat: The web series, ‘Panchayat’, takes us right inside a village

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The series will premiere on May 28 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier, on expanding the Panchayat franchise, Manish Menghani, director - content licensing, at Prime Video India, said, “Panchayat is one of the most loved Indian Amazon Originals, resonating not only with audiences in India but also across the globe. The love for this heartwarming comedy lies in its simplistic narrative that’s rooted in the slow-paced village life and is tightly woven through its satirical treatment of the daily issues faced by the residents of Phulera. The third season delivers all that and more.”

He added, “With its engaging and thought-provoking story, rustic backdrop, incredible direction and enthralling performances, Panchayat has today become a part of pop culture with its characters and storyline capturing the audience’s imagination and becoming truly iconic. It has been a fantastic experience to collaborate once again with The Viral Fever, the creators, who share our vision of using the power of storytelling to showcase our country’s myriad cultures and traditions. I am sure viewers will enjoy watching the latest season of Panchayat.”

In Madhya Pradesh’s Mahodiya, location of Panchayat, real and reel life are not that far apart

