‘Panchayat’ season three to come out on Prime Video on May 28

May 02, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Popular comedy drama series "Panchayat" will return with its third season on May 28, streaming service Prime Video announced on Thursday.

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa are reprising their roles in season three, which is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar.

The latest chapter of the show, created by The Viral Fever (TVF), will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, a streamer said in a press release.

"Panchayat" revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

The eight-episode series, which premiered with its first season in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and garnered overwhelming response leading to a second season that came out in May 2022.

"'Panchayat' is one of the most loved Indian Amazon Originals, resonating not only with audiences in India but also across the globe. The love for this heartwarming comedy lies in its simplistic narrative that’s rooted in the slow-paced village life and is tightly woven through its satirical treatment of the daily issues faced by the residents of Phulera. The third season delivers all that and more,” Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video India, said in a statement.