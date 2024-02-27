GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’; Zendaya, Al Pacino to present awards

‘I’m Just Ken, penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and voiced by Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, is up for Best Original Song at the 96th Oscars

February 27, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie, cast members in the upcoming film "Barbie," discuss the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2023_000027A)

Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie, cast members in the upcoming film "Barbie," discuss the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2023_000027A) | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Ryan Gosling will perform Barbie power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 96th Academy Awards, reports stated.

The song, penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and voiced by Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s film, is up for Best Original Song at the Oscars. It had earlier won Best Song at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards.

ALSO READ
People’s Choice Awards 2024 | Barbie, Taylor Swift win big - see winners

Other revelations about the Oscars ceremony slated for March 10 include the first round of presenters. This includes Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Hollywood royalty Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino.

Additionally, winners in last year’s acting categories — namely, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis — will also present awards.

According to a report in Variety, Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell are also expected to take the stage.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.