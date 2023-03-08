HamberMenu
Watch | Oscars 2023 | Director Kartiki Gonsalves on the making of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

An interview with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves on the making of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

March 08, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial debut  The Elephant Whisperers is one of three Indian films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. Nominated for the Best Documentary Short Film, the 41-minute movie chronicles the bond that Bomman and Bellie, a South Indian couple, share with Raghu, an orphaned elephant.

In an exclusive interview, the director of the Oscar-nominated documentary short talks about her special bond with the orphaned elephant Raghu, wanting people to understand elephants on a deeper level by recognising their intelligence, and her desire to give a voice to indigenous people

Read the full report here

Interview by Tamma Moksha

Production : Gayatri Menon

