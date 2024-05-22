GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Oscar-winning composer of ‘Finding Neverland’ music, Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, dies at age 71

Kaczmarek had suffered from MSA, a rare degenerative neurological disorder

Published - May 22, 2024 04:17 pm IST

AP
Jan A P Kaczmarek.

Jan A P Kaczmarek. | Photo Credit: AP

Polish composer Jan A P. Kaczmarek, who won a 2005 Oscar for the musical score of Finding Neverland, died Tuesday. He was 71. Kaczmarek’s death was announced by Poland’s Music Foundation which had been informed of his passing by the composer’s wife. Kaczmarek had suffered from MSA, a rare degenerative neurological disorder.

Fred Roos, ‘Godfather Part II’ producer and ‘Megalopolis’ casting director, dies at 89

He authored music for movies made in Europe and Hollywood, like the 1995 Total Eclipse with Leonardo DiCaprio, and the 2002 Unfaithful with Richard Gere and Diane Lane.

Global fame came when he won the Oscar for Best Original Score in the biographic fantasy Finding Neverland inspired by the life of J.M. Barrie, with Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet.

ALSO READ:Veteran actor Richard Foronjy no more

Born in Poland in 1953, Kaczmarek wanted to be a diplomat and studied law, but a brief association with the avant-garde theatre of Jerzy Grotowski set him on the musical career. In 1989, he settled in Los Angeles, but toward the end of his life lived in Krakow in southern Poland. He is survived by his second wife Aleksandra Twardowska-Kaczmarek and five children.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.