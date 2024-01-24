Oscar nominations 2024: Ryan Gosling ‘disappointed’ with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig snubs

January 24, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

Kenough is Kenough. Actor Ryan Gosling has released a statement expressing disappointment with Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig getting snubbed in the Oscars 2024 nominations.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday. Barbie, a live-action blockbuster based on the iconic Mattel doll, was snubbed in two key categories, namely Best Actress and Best Director. The film, however, received eight nominations at the Oscars - including Best Supporting Actor for Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera. Gosling’s emo power ballad I’m Just Ken is also up for Best Original Song. Barbie is also in the running for Best Picture.

In a statement posted online, Gosling wrote, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

He added, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Gosling further stated.

Released alongside Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s WW2-era biopic Oppenheimer has the highest number of nominations — 13 — including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.