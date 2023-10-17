Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler to headline ‘In the Hand of Dante’

October 17, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Hollywood actors Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Gerard Butler will be teaming up for Oscar nominee Julian Schnabel’s directorial In the Hand of Dante. The crime thriller will feature Martin Scorsese as one of the executive producers.

Based on the novel by Nick Tosches, the film is in production in Italy after getting into an Interim Agreement from SAG-AFTRA allowing it to film during the actors’ strike.

In the Hand of Dante will follow the story of the original manuscript for ‘The Divine Comedy’ which would’ve landed in the hands of a black-market smuggling ring in the dangerous underbelly of New York City. When a scholar is called in to authenticate it, he defies the mafia and steals the manuscript.

The film will be produced by Jon Kilik, Francesco Melzi d’eril for MeMo Films and Olmo Schnabel for TWIN Productions.