‘Oppenheimer’ to be shown in Japan, 8 months after ‘Barbenheimer’ outrage

The release date is almost eight months after memes mixing visuals from the film ‘Barbie’ with atomic blasts provoked anger from people in Japan

January 24, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Reuters
This image released by Universal Pictures shows actor Emily Blunt, left, with writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan, center, and actor Cillian Murphy on the sets of ‘Oppenheimer’

This image released by Universal Pictures shows actor Emily Blunt, left, with writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan, center, and actor Cillian Murphy on the sets of ‘Oppenheimer’ | Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon

Japanese audiences can watch the movie "Oppenheimer" in cinemas from March 29, distribution company Bitters End said on Wednesday, after the epic on the creator of the nuclear bomb was nominated for 13 categories at the Academy Awards.

The release date is almost eight months after memes mixing visuals from the film "Barbie" with atomic blasts provoked anger from people in Japan - the only country hit by a nuclear bomb during war.

The outrage over the "Barbenheimer" memes prompted an apology from Barbie distributor Warner Brothers Japan, which said at the time they were "extremely deplorable".

‘Oppenheimer’ movie review: A strange, surreal, stirring saga from Nolan in his element 

A spokesperson for Bitters End declined to comment on the release date or say why it took over half a year for "Oppenheimer" to be screened in Japan.

"We decided to release this film in Japan after much debate and deliberation, as the themes covered in this film are ones that hold a very significant and special meaning for us as Japanese people," Bitters End said in December, according to local media, when it said Oppenheimer would be released in Japan sometime in 2024.

The United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 1945 during World War Two, killing thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. The U.S. dropped another bomb on Nagasaki three days later, which killed more than 73,000 people. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15.

