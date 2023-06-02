HamberMenu
Christopher Nolan earns his first R rating for ‘Oppenheimer’ since ‘Insomnia’ 20 years ago

Christopher Nolan’s epic film ‘Oppenheimer’, a biographical film on the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, is rated R

June 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated June 03, 2023 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cillian Murphy in a scene from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Cillian Murphy in a scene from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ | Photo Credit: AP

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biographical film Oppenheimer is rated R. The epic film, based on American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (essayed by Cillian Murphy), is Nolan’s first with Universal Pictures after his long-standing association with Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of ‘Oppenheimer’ release

The film, with a run-time of three hours, follows the story of the emotional implosion behind Oppenheimer, the father of atomic bomb, as he creates the biggest weapon amid World War II. Nolan’s Memento (2000), his breakout film and theAlPacino-starrer Insomnia (2002) were both rated R.

ALSO READ:‘Oppenheimer’: Christopher Nolan reveals he recreated nuclear explosion without CGI

Oppenheimer also stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, James Remar, Josh Hartnett, and Alden Ehrenreich. The film releases worldwide on July 21.

English cinema / World cinema

