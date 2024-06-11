‘One Piece’ makes history as the first anime to debut on Las Vegas Sphere

The iconic anime franchise, One Piece, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in spectacular fashion by taking over the Las Vegas Sphere for a week-long event. From June 10 to June 16, the Exosphere exterior of the Las Vegas attraction will feature a dazzling 90-second-long anime display, bringing the beloved Straw Hat crew to life on its massive LED screens.

Produced by Toei Animation, the showcase coincides with the launch of the franchise’s official English YouTube channel. Fans of One Piece are thrilled to see the larger-than-life animations, which include scenes from various arcs of the series, from the East Blue saga to the latest episodes. The display culminates in an impressive shot of Luffy in his powerful Gear Five form, accompanied by the anime’s 25th-anniversary logo.

The Sphere, an architectural marvel with its 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen and 580,000 square feet of exterior LED displays, provides the perfect canvas for this anniversary celebration.

For those new to One Piece, now is the perfect time to dive into the series, with platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll providing easy access to the anime in India.