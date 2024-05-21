‘One Piece’ to take over the Sphere in Las Vegas for 25th anniversary celebration

Las Vegas is set to become the next stop on the Grand Line this June as One Piece takes over the iconic Sphere to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The immensely popular anime series, which debuted in October 1999, has captured hearts worldwide with its epic seafaring adventures, with creator Eiichiro Oda’s beloved characters rising to global recognition over the years.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The Straw Hat Pirates are set to takeover the biggest screen in celebration of the 25th anniversary of #OnePiece! A stunning, larger than life display of the anime series will debut on @SphereVegas from June 10-16! #SphereVegaspic.twitter.com/PBTIZcAnoH — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 20, 2024

From June 10-16, 2024, the exterior of the Sphere—known for its massive LED display—will feature a stunning, larger-than-life showcase of One Piece. This announcement was made by Toei Animation ahead of the Licensing Expo 2024, stirring excitement among fans of the Straw Hat Pirates.

This grand spectacle is a testament to One Piece’s enduring popularity and its growth over the past 25 years. The series has seen a surge in global awareness, especially with the explosive success of recent productions, including the much-celebrated Gear 5 Luffy episode and the critically acclaimed live-action adaptation on Netflix.

Vegas has already shown its love for One Piece with the opening of the first official One Piece Cafe, offering fans unique meals and exclusive merchandise. The city’s ongoing embrace of the franchise underscores the significant cultural impact One Piece has had.

The Sphere, an architectural marvel with its 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen and 580,000 square feet of exterior LED displays, provides the perfect canvas for this anniversary celebration.

Toei Animation President Masayuki Endo expressed excitement about the upcoming event, inviting fans to join in the celebration and subscribe to the new One Piece English YouTube channel. “We’re excited to commemorate the occasion and bring the world of One Piece to Las Vegas in June,” he stated.

Episodes of One Piece are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix in India.