Margot Robbie production house strikes first-look deal with Warner Bros.

February 13, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has signed a multi-year first-look feature film deal with Warner.Bros, reported Variety. Warner Bros. had backed the Oscar-nominated smash hit Barbie.

Barbie was distributed by Warner Bros. and produced by Margot Robbie, along with her production house partners, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara. Barbie was Warner Bros.’ biggest film in its 100-year history. The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, collected $ 1.45 billion globally, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023. The movie has bagged eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEO Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement, “Margot, Tom and Josey have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment. We are excited to have Margot, Tom and Josey join our extended family, making movies of all sizes and genres for moviegoers the world over.”

LuckyChap’s first big-screen project was the Oscar-winning dark comedy, I, Tonya. The film featured Robbie as Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. The company also bankrolled Emerald Fennell’s first and second movie, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. The production house’s recent project was the coming of age film My Old Ass.