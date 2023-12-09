HamberMenu
Olivia Wilde to direct raunchy Christmas comedy ‘Naughty’

The film will follow a single mother, Mallory, who must find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing

December 09, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Olivia Wilde attends the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 3, 2023

Olivia Wilde attends the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde is following up 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling with a Christmas comedy produced by Margot Robbie’s banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

Titled Naughty, the film is pegged as Bridesmaids in the North Pole, Variety reported. The raunchy comedy will follow a single mother, Mallory, who is desperate to get custody of her son. To that end, Mallory must ‘find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing’. The film is being written by Jimmy Warden (Cocaine Bear, The Babysitter).

Wilde is known for her role as Remy ‘Thirteen’ Hadley in the television series House, besides appearances in films like Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Aliens. She made her directorial debut with comedy-drama Booksmart, followed by the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

