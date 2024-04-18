GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Oldboy’ is getting a TV adaptation from Park Chan-wook

Korean auteur Park Chan-wook is partnering with Lionsgate Television for a new ‘Oldboy’ TV series adaptation

April 18, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Choi Min-sik as Dae-su Oh in ‘Oldboy’

Lionsgate Television has announced a collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook to develop an English-language television adaptation of his iconic, Oldboy.

Originally released in 2003, Oldboy tells the story of a man who finds himself inexplicably imprisoned in a sealed hotel room for 15 years. Upon his sudden release, he embarks on a frantic quest to uncover the truth behind his captivity within a tight deadline of five days, facing severe consequences if he fails.

The Park Chan-wook interview: On ‘Decision to Leave’ and the art of making sensual cinema

Chan-wook , the director and co-writer of the original film, will serve as a producer for the TV series alongside his producing partner, Syd Lim. Executives Courtney Mock and Tara Joshi from Lionsgate Television are overseeing the project, with Bryan Weiser negotiating the deal.

Scott Herbst, executive vice president and head of scripted development for Lionsgate Television, praised Park as a visionary storyteller. He promised that the series adaptation of Oldboy would capture the raw emotional power and iconic moments that made the film a classic.

‘Decision to Leave’ movie review: Park Chan-wook reinvents storytelling in a quiet film that is more romance than mystery

With its gripping narrative and intense performances, Oldboy received widespread acclaim upon its release and continues to be celebrated as a standout film of the 21st century. Chan-wook’s latest foray into television came with HBO’s latest miniseries, The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr.

English cinema / World cinema

