SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘NTR 30’

‘NTR 30’ marks the second collaboration between director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR

March 23, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor at the launch of ‘NTR 30’

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor at the launch of ‘NTR 30’ | Photo Credit: @UrsVamsiShekar/Twitter

Director Koratala Siva’s new film, tentatively titled NTR 30, was launched on Thursday. Starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, RRR director SS Rajamouli clapped the first shot for the film. KGF director Prashanth Neel was also present at the event.

NTR 30 will mark Janhvi’s Telugu debut. The film will mark Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. The film is said to be based on an emotional story set on the coastal lands of India.

While the rest of the cast is yet to be officially announced, it’s known that Prakash Raj is a part of the cast and Anirudh will be composing music for the film. The two were also present at the event.

NTR 30 is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts. The film’s cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu while editing and production design will be by Sreekar Prasad and Sabu Cyril respectively.

