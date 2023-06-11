Notes on pride: Mumbai’s 2023 KASHISH Queer Film Festival

June 11, 2023 10:53 am | Updated June 13, 2023 11:54 am IST

A rainbow flag partially covers Mumbai’s iconic Liberty Cinema. The 14th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is in progress at the iconic single screen theatre, built in 1947, as well as the Alliance Française de Bombay. The festival screened 110 films from 41 countries at its on-ground edition, with 127 films from 45 countries screening overall. While the on-ground events recently concluded, the online screenings are scheduled from June 16 to 25.

‘Keep Walking’ by John Legend and rapper Raja Kumari, played at the screenings, became the anthem of the film festival this year.

Discussing the theme of the festival, ‘Be Fluid, Be You’, Sridhar Rangayan, founder and festival director, says, “We are showing films of all genres that include romance, comedy, documentary, features and short films. A majority of these films are made by non-binary and queer filmmakers. We are also screening films in which trans actors are playing lead roles.”

Organisers said they are trying to maximise the visibility of trans and non-binary people, not just in front of the screen but also behind it. “The theme corresponds to the aspirations of the youth who are not just fluid in their sexuality and expressions but in also their thoughts,” adds Sridhar.

Abhra Das, one of the film programmers, says “We receive a crazy number of submissions every year. We select the films on the basis of representation, story line and quality.” The preview team comprises a diverse group of people who are film professionals, sub-titlists, artistes, trans community as well as cisgender people. “Over the years the quality of films, storylines, and discussions have only gotten better,” adds Abhra, who has been associated with KASHISH since 2013.

Opening night premiered filmmaker Onir’s latest film, Pine Cone, which explores the complexities of queer relationships. Speaking about the film, Onir says it is semi-autobiographical. The story has three different timelines, showing the changing landscape of queer rights in India. “In 1999, the first Pride march happened in Kolkata. In 2009, the Delhi High Court decriminalised homosexuality; and in 2018, Section 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court of India. Screening this film at this time is even more special because we are all waiting for Supreme Court’s judgment on same-sex marriage in India,” says Onir.

It is a debut film for actor Sahib Verma, who could not stop smiling at the screening. “The experience of acting in this film was liberating for me. I wasn’t aware of many facets of the queer world before I became part of this film. As an actor something just unlocked within, and after this film I feel I don’t have any inhibitions left in me. I feel I have evolved as a person , I have become more sensitive and compassionate than before. There is nothing more powerful than loving yourself and people around you,” Sahib says.

Italian film director Federico Cianferoni was in India with producer Claudio Filippo Fagugli as their film Roman Youth! screened on June 11, at the Liberty Cinemas. Said Frederico, who was quite emotional seeing the theatre full of people, “This film is not highlighting the sexuality of the character but the frustration of a millennial filmmaker who is struggling to find himself a space in this world... One’s sexual preference should not affect their daily life because we all have to live, earn, eat and survive in this world.”

Nepalese film director Sunil Babu Pant and Pradhumna Mishra brought their film Neelo Phool (Dusadhay Maathiko Prayaas) meaning Blue Flower (Striving for the impossible). This film throws light on the complexities of a gay person in rural Nepal who is forced into marriage. “The story originated from my personal experiences when growing up gay was not accepted in our society. Twenty-two-years ago when I started Blue Diamond Society, I heard so many similar stories. Majority of them couldn’t say no to marriage pressure and ended up marrying women and vice versa,” says Sunil who sparked the movement for LGBTQIA+ rights in 2001 and in 2008 became the first openly gay Member of Parliament in Nepal. The film was premiered in Nepal as well where it was well received.

For friends Lokesh Chandra and Anand Gopi, attending KASHISH film festival is like taking a holiday. “We both are from Mumbai but during the festival we both decide to take time-off from work and book a hotel near the venue,” said Lokesh who works in a multinational company. He adds, “We just talk, walk and think cinema.”

The online edition of the KASHISH film festival will be held from June 16 to 25. “There will be nearly 100 films from around 40 countries playing at the festival in a set of curated programs that are available for 48 hours each to watch anywhere in India and abroad,” says Sridhar. “Some films are geo-blocked to play only in India. Complete details about the programs, schedule and passes will be available from Wednesday on our festival website mumbaiqueerfest.com.”